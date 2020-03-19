Victim of fatal I-5 crash in Solana Beach ID’d; driver to face manslaughter charge, CHP says

A woman killed early Saturday, March 14, in a North County crash that also badly injured several other people has been identified by authorities as a 57-year-old Los Angeles woman.

Felicitas Navarro died in the three-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on north Interstate 5 near Manchester Avenue in Solana Beach, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

At least six other people suffered major injuries in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Navarro was in a car with two passengers that crashed into the center divider of the freeway in an incident that preceded the fatal crash. At some point, a second car stopped to help.

While those two cars were stopped in the emergency lane in the center of the freeway, a speeding Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into the vehicles, according to the CHP and Medical Examiner’s Office.

"(Navarro) was found unresponsive on the roadway and was pronounced dead due to obvious fatal trauma,” the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

The two other occupants of Navarro’s car suffered major injuries, as did the driver who’d previously stopped to help them, CHP Officer Kevin Smale said over the weekend.

Likewise, the Tahoe driver and her two female passengers had major injuries, according to Smale. The Tahoe driver was arrested later, suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.

She was identified Wednesday as 29-year-old Zulma Johana Barrios, according to CHP spokesman Officer Mark Latulippe.

She’s expected to face charges of vehicular manslaughter as well as driving under the influence of marijuana.

No updates were available Wednesday, March 18, about the others injured in the crash.

--Alex Riggins is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune