Two Solana Beach School District leaders named 2020 Administrators of the Year by ACSA Region 18

The Solana Beach School District (SBSD) recently announced the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 18 has awarded two district leaders in its annual awards program. Caroline Brown, executive director of Capital Programs, is the 2020 Administrator of the Year in the category of Central Office Administrator, and Jerry Jones, Solana Ranch School principal, is the 2020 Administrator of the Year for Elementary Principal.

According to ACSA, these recipients demonstrate exceptional leadership, collaboration, and a commitment to quality education programs and student achievement. Solana Beach’s award winners are now in consideration for recognition by ACSA’s State Awards Committee.

Caroline Brown (Courtesy)

“We are thrilled for Ms. Brown and Mr. Jones!” said SBSD Board President Julie Union. “Receiving these prestigious ACSA awards is a wonderful acknowledgment of the exceptional leadership they both exhibit. We are grateful for their professionalism, genuine care for others, and the positive impact they make in the Solana Beach School District.”

ACSA Region 18 will recognize award recipients April 25 at the “Honoring Our Own” awards dinner, hosted by San Diego County School Boards Association and ACSA Region 18.

“The leadership of Ms. Brown and Mr. Jones significantly contributes to the success of hundreds of students every day in the Solana Beach School District,” said Jodee Brentlinger, superintendent. “We could not be happier that these two leaders are being recognized and honored for making a difference in the lives of our students and for investing in their futures.”

Brown, a district employee since 1980, began her education career as an after school computer lab teacher and was later promoted to director of administrative and instructional technology. She served in this capacity until expanding into facilities and technology in 1999. In 2015, she was named executive director of Capital Programs, her current position. Brown is now overseeing numerous school facilities projects connected to the district’s general obligation bond which passed in 2016, and she regularly leads district committees, staff, and other leadership teams in order to best understand the needs in the schools and the community.

Brown previously received ACSA’s Technology Administrator of the Year in 2013 and Classified Manager of the Year in 2006.



Jerry Jones (Courtesy)

Now in his 23rd year in the education field, Jones began teaching in 1997 in the San Diego City Schools before being hired by Solana Beach School District in 2000 to teach at Solana Highlands and then Solana Pacific schools. In 2005, he was hired as an assistant principal in the San Dieguito Union High School District, before returning to Solana Highlands as its principal. In 2014, Jones was selected as the inaugural principal of the new Solana Ranch School. Under Jones’ watch, Solana Ranch was named a Lighthouse School in 2017 and, in 2019, was added to the Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll for meeting the rigorous requirements necessary to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification.

Solana Ranch’s growth-oriented school culture is the foundation of its success and a direct reflection of Jones’ “can-do” spirit. As he has been known to say, “Culture doesn’t just happen; it takes effort and intentionality, and every person who works, volunteers or attends Solana Ranch plays an integral part in making it such a positive place to teach, learn and grow.” — News release

