Del Mar firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

On March 20, the Del Mar Fire Department was notified that a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city of Del Mar news release.

The employee was asymptomatic while at work, however, developed a fever at home and was tested for COVID-19.

Due to the firefighter being asymptomatic at work, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the employee presented a very low risk to any members of the public that the employee interacted with. The employee is currently quarantined at home and all CDC and local health official guidelines have been followed.

The City of Del Mar is conferring with the County Department of Health Services regarding notification of any individuals who may have been in contact with this employee during the course of work. --News release