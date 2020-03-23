Del Mar closes parks and beaches

Effective immediately, all City of Del Mar beaches, beach access points, bluffs, Powerhouse Park, Seagrove Park, and areas adjacent to the San Dieguito River will be closed to the public to facilitate maintaining a six-foot safe social distance between people who are not in the same household, according to a city news release.

The City of Del Mar continues to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to take appropriate actions to prevent its spread. On March 21 and 22, high volumes of people traveled to Del Mar to enjoy the nice weather in the beachfront parks and on the sand.

Under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “stay at home” order issued March 19, all individuals living in the State of California were ordered to stay at home, except for essential outings to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.

Newsom’s order permits outdoor activity as long as a safe social distance of six-feet is maintained from people who are not part of the same household. Although many citizens are self-regulating and practicing social distancing, the increased number of people gathering on Del Mar beaches and in adjacent parks creates more opportunities for community spread of the virus, the news release said. These public parks contain benches, railings and structures that are high-touch areas and could potentially be a source of spread of Covid-19. Closing these areas is prudent to reduce the potential spread of the virus and protect the public, the news release stated.

Advertisement

In support of social distancing protocols and practices, the City of Del Mar continues to provide essential services as part of a comprehensive Covid-19 response.

This action to close the beach and beachfront parks is made in close collaboration with neighboring coastal cities, recognizing the importance of a consistent approach, according to the news release.

