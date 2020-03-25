Local restaurants try to keep their kitchens open

Local leaders in Del Mar and Solana Beach are rallying to support businesses that have been forced to limit their hours, lay off workers and reduce services due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Supporting the local businesses in the Solana Beach community is crucial during this time both for the business and the economy,” Laura Mueseler, executive director of the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, said via email. “Showing our support now is paramount to their long-term success. We want to make sure our local community continues to be successful during this critical time so that it can thrive again in the future.”

It has been more than one week since state health and emergency officials ordered restaurants and bars to close, except for takeout and delivery, either by calling the restaurant or through apps such as Postmates or Uber Eats. Many restaurants have decided to close altogether.

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce has a list of more than 40 restaurants throughout the city that are keeping their kitchens open. Customers should call ahead for hours and menu options, since many restaurateurs are adapting as the public health crisis evolves. The Chamber’s website is solanabeachchamber.com.

The Del Mar Village Association has also been listing local eateries on its website that are still open for delivery. The list, which also includes retail businesses, is updated daily based on the organization’s phone calls to businesses and social media postings.

For the list and more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com.

--Report by Luke Harold