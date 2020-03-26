Distance learning launches in Solana Beach School District

As of Monday, March 23, all students in the Solana Beach School District (SBSD) experienced a new kind of elementary school day through distance learning. The online educational experience, which was prepared collaboratively by a team of district teachers and administrators, gives general education students and students with disabilities the tools they need to continue learning from home during these unprecedented circumstances.

“I am beyond grateful for the expertise of our instructional and support teams,” said SBSD Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger in a release. “The response we have been able to mobilize in such a short period of time is inspiring. We want to provide as much stability as possible for students.”

SBSD teachers are using the Seesaw platform and/or Google Classroom as the management systems for distance learning in order to provide some consistency and familiarity as students become oriented. Each child’s teacher(s) provided specific details about these learning experiences and how to get started in emails sent first thing on Monday morning. Additionally, the district is providing resources on its website to help support students during the transition.

On Twitter, SBSD Vice President Debra Schade said she was proud of the district for achieving a new educational paradigm in just five days: “Who says education cannot respond to rapid change and innovation in real time?”

“It is truly incredible to see the transition occur,” echoed Sabrina Lee, assistant superintendent of instructional services. “We are gathering feedback from students, parents, and colleagues as we continue to refine and improve upon distance learning.”

SBSD officials continue to monitor information about COVID-19 as spring recess, scheduled for April 6-10, approaches. District schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen on April 13 at this time.

-Karen Billing

