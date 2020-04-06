Coronado and state beaches close, shutting down entire San Diego County coast

And then there were none.

The last beaches open to the public in San Diego County — Coronado’s beach and all state beaches — were closed Friday, April 3, as officials continue to discourage gatherings to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The state beaches in Cardiff, Carlsbad, San Elijo, Silver Strand, South Carlsbad and Torrey Pines closed at sunset, according to state officials.

Coronado’s beach closed as of midnight, according to a statement from the city.

Earlier Friday, April 3, Oceanside officials also announced that the city’s beaches would close at midnight.

Coronado officials had earlier enacted a weekend closure of its beaches, but people were allowed on weekdays. The city on Friday, April 3, nixed the soft closing.

“Though many residents were complying with social distancing, the City wants to discourage people from coming to Coronado, creating greater opportunities for the spread of the coronavirus,” the city said in the statement.

