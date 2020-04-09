Fairmont Grand Del Mar to close effective April 3

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Carmel Valley’s Del Mar Mesa announced that the luxury resort will be temporarily closing effective Friday, April 3.

“We currently live in a world that is changing rapidly — by the day and by the hour. As we navigate through these times of change and uncertainty, we do so with the safety of both our loyal and valued guests and employees as our highest priority,” read a statement posted online. “We must support our local authorities as they work to halt the spread of COVID-19.”

The resort will be closed in addition to all restaurants, The Center For Wellbeing and The Grand Golf Club.

New reservations at the Grand Del Mar will not be available until June 1.

For more information, visit https://www.fairmont.com/san-diego/