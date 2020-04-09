Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
News

Fairmont Grand Del Mar to close effective April 3

91700502_10157218676608811_6304697963994152960_o.jpg
The Fairmont Grand Del Mar will temporarily close April 3.
(Courtesy)
April 2, 2020
4:11 PM
Share

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in Carmel Valley’s Del Mar Mesa announced that the luxury resort will be temporarily closing effective Friday, April 3.

“We currently live in a world that is changing rapidly — by the day and by the hour. As we navigate through these times of change and uncertainty, we do so with the safety of both our loyal and valued guests and employees as our highest priority,” read a statement posted online. “We must support our local authorities as they work to halt the spread of COVID-19.”

The resort will be closed in addition to all restaurants, The Center For Wellbeing and The Grand Golf Club.

New reservations at the Grand Del Mar will not be available until June 1.

Advertisement

For more information, visit https://www.fairmont.com/san-diego/

NewsLocal NewsCarmel Valley NewsSolana Beach Sun
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement