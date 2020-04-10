Father, 50, killed, two teen children hurt in Carmel Valley when crash into tree shears car in two

A father died and his teenage children were injured when their sedan slammed into a tree so hard the vehicle split in half in Carmel Valley on Friday morning, April 10, San Diego police said.

About 7:50 a.m., the father was driving his black BMW sedan headed to the north in the 12000 block of Carmel Canyon Road going “at a high rate of speed in the rain,” San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The driver lost control and slammed into a tree, Martinez said, shearing the vehicle in half.

The driver died at the scene. His 17-year-old son sustained major head injuries and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His 15-year-old daughter sustained what Martinez said were minor injuries and complaint of abdominal pain, and was taken to a hospital.

The name of the driver was not released.

Officers from the department’s traffic division are investigating.

— Teri Figueroa is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

— City News Service contributed to this report

