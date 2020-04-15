Solana Beach City Council approves second reading of flavored tobacco ban

The Solana Beach City Council last week approved the second reading of an ordinance that bans the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city. The new law takes effect in 30 days, and businesses will have six months before enforcement begins.

Solana Beach already prohibits smoking in certain areas of the city. A growing number of California localities have restricted flavored tobacco sales, including Los Angeles and San Diego counties, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento.

City Manager Greg Wade said during the council’s April 8 meeting that there was no opposition to the ordinance by businesses in the city that sell flavored tobacco products.

Flavored tobacco products have become increasingly popular among children, leading to serious health complications in some cases.

A series of public speakers, including local students who said some of their classmates are into vaping, spoke in favor of the new law in February, when council members approved a first reading of the ordinance.