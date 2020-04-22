Limited San Diego parks re-open, parking lots remain closed

The City of San Diego began a limited re-opening of neighborhood parks for individual use on Tuesday, April 21. Parking lots will remain closed but San Diegans are encouraged to visit the parks closest to them for activities such as walking, jogging and biking, which are allowed, but group gatherings and sports remain prohibited. Physical distancing rules must be followed and face coverings are strongly recommended in accordance with County of San Diego directives.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said future decisions, including whether these limited park re-openings remain in effect or whether additional recreational facilities will be opened in a phased approach, will be dependent upon how closely physical distancing rules are followed and the ongoing monitoring of COVID-19 cases.

“We want to provide an outlet for people to remain physically and mentally active as we enter the fourth week of San Diegans staying in their homes,” Faulconer said. “I thank San Diegans for their diligence so far, and based on how the public responds to this change we will determine what the next steps could be in coordination with our public health officials.”

Beaches, shoreline parks, regional parks and golf courses remain closed as are local joint-use school parks at Ashley Falls, Carmel Del Mar, Sage Canyon, Carmel Creek and Solana Highlands School.

The Carmel Valley, Ocean Air and Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Centers remain closed as does the Carmel Valley Skate Park, the Pacific Highlands Ranch Bicycle Pump Track, skate track and off leash-dog area. The Torrey Highlands off-leash dog park is also still closed.

Local parks that are now open include:

Ashley Falls Neighborhood Park

Carmel Creek Neighborhood Park

Carmel Del Mar Neighborhood Park

Carmel Grove Park

Carmel Knolls Park

Carmel Valley Community Park

Del Mar Mesa Open Space

Carmel Valley Open Space

Del Mar Trails Park

Fairbanks Ranch Country Club

Gonzales Canyon

Ocean Air Community Park

Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park

Sage Canyon Neighborhood Park

Solana Highlands Neighborhood Park

Torrey Hills Neighborhood Park

For a full list visit sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/park-status.pdf

