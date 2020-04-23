Encinitas to reopen Coastal Rail Trail on Friday

Encinitas will reopen its Coastal Rail Trail and the seaside walking path along the southern part of Coast Highway 101 on Friday, April 24, but city officials are urging users to follow social-distancing rules or the two much-loved exercise routes may be shut down again.

“We are still under the health order of the County of San Diego. ... Be smart, keep six feet apart,” Jennifer Campbell, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural arts director, said Wednesday night, April 22, as she announced the reopening.

— Barbara Henry is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

