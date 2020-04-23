Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Encinitas to reopen Coastal Rail Trail on Friday

rail trail photo.jfif
The pedestrian portion of Coast Highway from Swami’s Beach to the Seaside Parking Lot is shown here on April 15, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
April 23, 2020
12:12 PM
Encinitas will reopen its Coastal Rail Trail and the seaside walking path along the southern part of Coast Highway 101 on Friday, April 24, but city officials are urging users to follow social-distancing rules or the two much-loved exercise routes may be shut down again.

“We are still under the health order of the County of San Diego. ... Be smart, keep six feet apart,” Jennifer Campbell, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural arts director, said Wednesday night, April 22, as she announced the reopening.

— Barbara Henry is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

NewsLocal NewsSolana Beach Sun
