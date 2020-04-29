Beaches reopening in Del Mar, Solana Beach

Del Mar is reopening its beaches April 30 at dawn for exercise only, following the reopening of beaches countywide this week. Social distancing will still be enforced.

As of press time, Solana Beach had also announced plans to reopen beaches the week of May 4. A specific date has not yet been announced.

Beaches along San Diego County had been closed to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to a news release by the city of Del Mar, beachgoers are still prohibited from stopping, standing, sitting and lying down, and are not allowed to bring umbrellas, beach gear, wagons, beach blankets, or related items. Activities such as volleyball, football, yoga, soccer and frisbee are not allowed either.

Surfing, swimming and paddling in the ocean will be allowed, as will individual active exercise, such as walking and running, the entire length of the Del Mar public beach, which extends south to 6th Street.

In a Solana Beach news release, the city said the county’s decision to lift beach closure mandates “came as a complete surprise.” Cities were left with the authority to reopen beaches or keep them closed. North County cities had been coordinating with each other on reopening beaches.

“It is important to note that the Statewide Stay-at-Home Order remains in effect,” read the Solana Beach news release. “People should continue to leave their homes for only essential needs, including groceries, medicine, and health care. While State guidance under this Order allows for people to get outside for exercise and fresh air, the State and County have ordered all beach parking lots in San Diego County to remain closed.”

As part of the opening in Del Mar, summertime rules for dogs will be in effect, which means:

North Beach (29th Street to North Beach Border)

--Off-leash dogs are permitted dawn to 8 a.m.

--Dogs must be leashed 8 a.m. to dawn

Main Beach (Powerhouse Park to 29th Street)

No dogs allowed

South Beach (Torrey Pines border to Powerhouse Park)

Dogs must be leashed at all times.

According to the Del Mar news release, Powerhouse Park will remain closed, with the exception of through-access to the beach along the designated path through the park. Seagrove Park will remain closed due to construction activity.

Parking will be restricted at certain coastal parking lots. The 17th Street/Beach Safety Center parking lot will be closed except for disabled-access vehicles.

To facilitate social distancing at beach access points that are less than six-feet wide, patrons are required to wait their turn for ingress and egress, allowing for one-way use at any given time, the press release stated.

As directed by the county effective May 1, face coverings are required if social distancing cannot be maintained per the San Diego County Public Health Order, the news release stated.

Additional information on the beach reopening will be posted on the City of Del Mar’s website as it becomes available at www.delmar.ca.us.