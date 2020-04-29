‘We miss you’: Solana Ranch teachers parade to see students

Solana Ranch School teachers held a parade through the school’s Pacific Highlands Ranch neighborhood on April 22. The teachers decorated their cars with signs and drove through the streets as school families stood on sidewalks and driveways waving and holding signs of their own: “We miss you”, “Go Hawks!” and one, “I need a haircut!”

