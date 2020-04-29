Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
‘We miss you’: Solana Ranch teachers parade to see students

IMG_6460.jpg
Solana Ranch students and teachers shared how much they miss each other along the parade route.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
April 29, 2020
4:52 AM
Solana Ranch School teachers held a parade through the school’s Pacific Highlands Ranch neighborhood on April 22. The teachers decorated their cars with signs and drove through the streets as school families stood on sidewalks and driveways waving and holding signs of their own: “We miss you”, “Go Hawks!” and one, “I need a haircut!”

Solana Ranch teachers paraded through the neighborhood last week.  (Courtesy)
Solana Ranch teachers paraded through the neighborhood last week.  (Courtesy)
Solana Ranch teachers paraded through the neighborhood last week.  (Courtesy)
Solana Ranch teachers paraded through the neighborhood last week.  (Courtesy)
Solana Ranch teachers paraded through the neighborhood last week.  (Courtesy)
Solana Ranch teachers paraded through the neighborhood last week.  (Courtesy)
Solana Ranch teachers paraded through the neighborhood last week.  (Courtesy)
Solana Ranch teachers paraded through the neighborhood last week.  (Courtesy)

