County officials lift some restrictions on boating, parks and golf courses

San Diego County officials announced Thursday, April 20, that residents who live in the same household can resume boating and activities together at parks.

While housemates can play together at neighborhoods, groups who do not live together cannot. Parks can now re-open their parking lots at half capacity, as well, and all open parks must have a plan to enforce social distancing.

Parking lots are not being reopened at beaches, and group activities of all kind are still banned. Boating is allowed, but only with other household members.

Officials also confirmed that golf courses that have completed and implemented a social-distancing and sanitation plan can open Friday, May 1. The plan has to be submitted two days prior to opening. Players will need to stay 6 feet from one another, and use of golf carts will not be allowed.

“Remember — always replace your divots,” county Supervisor Greg Cox said. “Actually, that last part is not in the order, it’s just proper golf etiquette.”

The region’s new face-covering regulations go into effect Friday, May 1, as well. Residents must wear a face covering while at stores or businesses and when within 6 feet of someone who does not share the same household.

Residents don’t have to wear a covering when they’re in a vehicle by themselves or with a housemate, while jogging or surfing or if a medical or mental health condition prevents it from being worn, Cox said.

The announcements came as officials announced 132 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The new cases represent about 6 percent of the 2,303 tests conducted Wednesday, April 29. As of Thursday, April 30, 355 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. An estimated 1,963 residents have recovered from the virus.

To date, 3,564 county residents have been sickened by the novel coronavirus, and 124 have died.

--- Lyndsay Winkley is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune