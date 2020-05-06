Casa Sol Y Mar to close permanently in Del Mar Highlands

Casa Sol Y Mar in Carmel Valley has announced that it will not reopen once shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted.

After careful consideration, it was determined by Diane Powers of Casa Sol Y Mar, with the support of Del Mar Highlands Town Center management, to permanently close the restaurant, according to a news release. Casa Sol Y Mar has been serving authentic Mexican dishes in the Carmel Valley neighborhood center for over seven years.

“We are appreciative of Del Mar Highlands Town Center and the community,” Powers said. “Given the current economic climate and uncertainty of the long-term effect of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to close our Carmel Valley location. We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers back at our other locations soon.”

Diane Powers Restaurant Group has three additional restaurant locations where visitors can experience their signature food and ambiance reminiscent of Mexico. Customers can look for their favorite Casa Sol Y Mar employee at one of Powers’ other restaurant locations: Casa Guadalajara in Old Town San Diego, Casa

de Bandini in Carlsbad, and Casa de Pico in La Mesa.

“We thank Diane Powers and all of her dedicated employees. Casa Sol Y Mar has been a wonderful part of our center for over seven years.” said Tim Sullivan, property manager of Del Mar Highlands Town Center. “We wish the best for them as they plan for reopening at their other locations.”

