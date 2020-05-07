One Paseo construction aims to wrap up by summer

Construction continues at One Paseo as they finish up additions to the office, residential and housing elements of the mixed-use center.

Safety rules have been implemented on the job site which include physical distancing, wearing face masks and split shifts so less workers are on the site at the same time.

The office portion of One Paseo is the last to be completed and met its target to turn over the interior spaces to tenants this spring for build-outs. The two office buildings are over 80% leased and depending on the stay-at-home order, occupancy could begin this summer through the first quarter of 2021.

Of the over 600 residential units at One Paseo, a section had yet to be completed when the pandemic hit. Construction on the last phase of 145 units, which includes townhomes along the frontage of Del Mar Heights Road, looks to be completed this summer.

Little said they have over 210 signed leases of the 450 units that are available and Kilroy has increased its offering of virtual tours for potential tenants.

On the retail side, several restaurants remain open for curbside pickup or local delivery—from coffee and a pastry from Parakeet Cafe to family meals from North Italia. Tender Greens and The Butchery both offer pantry staples and grocery items.

Nick’s Del Mar, one of the largest restaurants slated to open in the retail space, has continued building-out its new location with the hopes of opening its doors later in the summer.

“A lot of people are excited about Nick’s and they have a breakfast on the weekends that is pretty popular,” Little said of the restaurant which has locations in Laguna Beach and San Clemente.

Little said that Kilroy is actively working with each tenant on rent relief packages.

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that some retail stores across the state can reopen with modifications as early as Friday, May 8. On Monday, May 4, San Diego city and county leaders unveiled proposed regulations that businesses will have to meet before reopening their doors, as well as a plan to help meet those regulations. Although a list detailing which businesses will be allowed to reopen is not yet available, city and county leaders have said there are steps all businesses should be taking as they move toward reopening.

Little said as with everyone, there is a lot of uncertainty but they are all hoping to get back to business as soon as it is safely possible.

“One Paseo, like a lot of other places, really relies on on-premise dining and the experiential side,” Little said. “Hopefully we’re back to that this summer because everyone wants to get back out and go to dinner at North’s or get an ice cream from Salt and Straw and sit by the fire pit.”

