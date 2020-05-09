San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy receives $10,000 grant from SDG&E

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) has been approved for a $10,000 SDG&E Environmental Champions Grant for its new “Through-the-Lens” program.

This program was developed by the SDRVC’s Education Manager, Ana Lutz-Johnson, and board member Shelley Glenn Lee.

A new program for the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, the Through-the-Lens Project will teach 6th—8th-grade students about wildlife through the lens of camera-trap photos taken in the San Dieguito River Valley. Through in-classroom teachings and processing of camera-trap photos, students become citizen scientists and stewards of the land, explained Johnson.

The data gathered will contribute to future land-management plans in the hopes of maintaining and increasing habitat connectivity and adapting to regional climate-change effects. The initial $10,000 investment into the project will allow for it to maintain low costs for the long term, increasing program sustainability.

The SDRVC’s mission is to protect and preserve the San Dieguito River Valley; complete the planned 70-mile Coast-to-Crest Trail that will connect Volcan Mountain near Julian to North Beach in Del Mar; and to educate and inspire its members and the public about the recreational, historical and cultural resources within the San Dieguito River Valley. Visit sdrvc.org. -- News release