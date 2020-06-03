Chelsea Moore named new principal at Sycamore Ridge

Sycamore Ridge School in Carmel Valley is welcoming a new principal this summer as Principal Peg LaRose will retire on June 30 after a 36-year career in education. Chelsea Moore, most recently the assistant principal at Sage Canyon School, has been selected the new principal of Sycamore Ridge, beginning July 1.

LaRose has been a part of the Del Mar Union School District since 2004. Before coming to Sycamore Ridge she was the principal of Sage Canyon School for nine years and spent 20 years in Phoenix, Arizona, as a teacher and principal.

“Anyone who knows Dr. LaRose is aware of her boundless energy, her passion for children, and her love for the education profession,” wrote Superintendent Holly McClurg in a message to families. “Her impact on our educational community has been significant. We are so happy for Dr. LaRose and we will miss her tremendously.”

Moore has been a part of the district since 2014. Previously, she was a teacher at Del Mar Hills Academy and a teacher in the Poway Unified School District.

“Mrs. Moore is known for her depth of expertise in curriculum and instruction and her warm and compassionate way with children, parents and staff,” wrote McClurg. “She is very excited to join the Sycamore Ridge community and is eager to begin as the new principal.”

