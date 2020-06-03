CV board approves changes to Pardee Homes development

The Carmel Valley Community Planning board unanimously approved Pardee Homes’ amended plans for a new 81-home development in Pacific Highlands Ranch at its May 28 virtual meeting.

The architecture for the community off Carmel Valley Road and Rancho Santa Fe Farms Road was originally proposed to match Sendero, the 112-home development of “elegant modern Americana” style homes off Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, a top seller for Pardee. During the board’s last review of the project on April 22, the board was very critical of the modern architecture and asked Pardee to add articulation and more residential character to the “flat” look of the design—particularly in the rear of the homes that much of the surrounding community will see. The board also asked for more variety in the color scheme and to call on the different architectural styles throughout Pacific Highlands Ranch.

“We’ve been working really hard to make changes in response to the feedback from last time,” said Tiffany Finstad, director of project management for Pardee Homes.

Since April, Pardee added two new elevations in addition to the modern style: a farmhouse style inspired by the Casavia neighborhood and a modern Spanish style inspired by the Olvera and Almeria communities in Pacific Highlands Ranch. Finstad said they also significantly enhanced the architecture of the modern style by adding stone details, changing the massing, recessing the windows, adding design elements to the back of the home and making the optional front doors with windows a standard feature.

Rather than all white homes, there will be pops of color in the modern style, black and grey in the farmhouse style, and a variety of materials such as board and batten, stucco, wood and stone.

Board members said they appreciated that Pardee was willing to make the changes.

“Thank you for very much for listening to our ideas to improve the looks of the houses,” said PHR representative Danielle McCallion. “I’m very happy with what you’ve done, I think it’s beautiful.”

The new designs for the backs of the homes in the new PHR development. (Courtesy)

The approved map for the community -- known as “Unit 22 B” or Sendero Collection --- provided for development on the site should the Solana Beach School District choose not to exercise its option to build a school. Last October, the school district decided not to build its eighth school on the property, opting instead to use its existing facilities to ride out the enrollment wave generated by new Pacific Highlands Ranch homes.

The site was originally approved for 76 lots and Pardee is seeking changes to the development permits to add five units and to provide a vehicular connection from Golden Cypress Place to Rancho Santa Fe Farms Road. The changes will also provide one additional affordable unit offsite at Del Mar Highlands Estates.

With the board’s support, Pardee will now move through the city process for approval.

