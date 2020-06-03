Solana Beach protests death of George Floyd

With signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “No More Silence,” over 200 protesters gathered in front of Solana Beach City Hall Wednesday morning, June 3, in response to the murder of George Floyd.

One of the protest’s organizers, Solana Beach resident Tina Zucker, said she had been handing out flyers to encourage her neighbors to turn out. One of the other organizers promoted the gathering on social media.

“Not doing anything is no longer an option,” Zucker said as the group started marching north from City Hall up the 101.

A sheriff’s car blocked traffic to allow the group to cross the street at Dahlia Drive, then they continued north.

Zucker said she saw the video of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the street for almost nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, initially faced a third-degree murder charge, which has since been upgraded to a second-degree murder charge. Three other officers who were at the scene also face charges. All four lost their jobs.

Protests throughout the country, which have also included looting and vandalism in La Mesa and other cities, have been raging after videos of Floyd’s detainment went viral on social media. Lying face down on a Minneapolis street, Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe before losing consciousness. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.

Protesters in Solana Beach took a knee in front of City Hall. (Luke Harold)

One Solana Beach protester’s sign read “How many were not filmed?”

The protest in Solana Beach was part of several peaceful protests and memorials for George Floyd that took place in North County, including one in Encinitas last weekend.

In Del Mar, the City Council voted to send a letter to the county sheriff and district attorney to encourage equal treatment of all people regardless of race and to call for the elimination of any “bunker mentality” in law enforcement that can inhibit meaningful reform.

In Solana Beach, the morning began with Mayor Jewel Edson and City Councilwoman Kelly Harless among the local leaders and residents taking a knee on the sidewalk with all the other protesters in a moment of silence.

Zucker, who has lived in Solana Beach for more than 40 years, said she felt compelled to do something in support of racial justice after the Floyd videos were posted.

“The fact that all of these people were of the same mind is a beautiful thing,” Zucker said. “It’s time for us to make change.”