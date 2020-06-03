Torrey Hills field upgrade to begin this summer

The Torrey Hills School field will get an upgrade this summer as the Del Mar Union School District board approved the plans at the May 27 board meeting.

The district began planning for the field upgrade last summer with input from Del Mar Little League as the Del Mar Heights School rebuild will result in the loss of one baseball diamond. The new Heights school design includes two backstops for tee-ball level little league fields.

According to Chris Delehanty, director of capital programs, as the Torrey Hills field has been plagued by gophers the update will involve the replacement of all grass with the installation of mesh and rock layers below it for gopher mitigation.

The upgrade will include the removal of both backstops and the installation of a new baseball diamond and the replacement of the western backstop with small bleachers and dugout areas.

The update will also include a decomposed granite path around the field for the community to use for walking and running during non-school hours.

The next step will be putting the upgrade out for bid and determining the project cost.