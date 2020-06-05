DMUSD announces 2020 District Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year

Arah Allard has been selected as Del Mar Union School District’s 2020 District Teacher of the Year, according to a district news release. Allard has been a teacher in the Del Mar Union School District since 2007, and has taught music, third grade and fourth grade at Del Mar Hills Academy.





Arah Allard

(Courtesy)

Previously, Allard taught in Atlanta and Carlsbad. In the news release the district stated that “Allard is recognized as a talented educator and a leader of innovative teaching practices. She embraces new ideas and freely shares her knowledge and experience.

“Allard continuously keeps students at the center and employs teaching methods that personalize the school experience for students. Allard has high expectations for her students and she helps each child soar.”

Allard is the 2021 District Teacher of the Year candidate for the San Diego County Teacher of the Year Program.

Margaret Mendenhall has been selected as Del Mar Union School District’s 2020 District Classified Employee of the Year, according to the news release.

Mendenhall, payroll/benefits supervisor of Business Services, joined the Del Mar Union School District in 2002, after serving in the banking industry with Mission Federal Credit Union.





Margaret Mendenhall

(Courtesy)

The district stated in the news release that “Mendenhall provides superior customer service and is readily available to support employees throughout the district.

“Throughout her 18 plus years with the Del Mar Union School District, Mendenhall has shown great leadership and professionalism. Mendenhall pays close attention to important details and strives for perfection in her work. She is highly involved with the San Diego County Office of Education and is well respected in their payroll and retirement departments.

“Mendenhall has developed a positive rapport with local district peers and openly participates in discussions and the development of best practices for payroll, benefits, and retirement. Mendenhall is highly regarded for her knowledge and commitment to employees.”