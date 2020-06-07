Many peaceful protests against racial injustice were held around San Diego County Saturday, June 6, including one in Carmel Valley that moved to sidewalks at the intersection of Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real. Protesters have been marching nationwide against racism and over the killing of George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in police custody. Photos on this page were taken at the Carmel Valley protest. For a story on other protests June 6 around San Diego County, go to:
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/public-safety/story/2020-06-06/saturday-protests-san-diego
Peaceful protest against racial injustice held in Carmel Valley
Many peaceful protests against racial injustice were held around San Diego County Saturday, June 6, including one in Carmel Valley that moved to sidewalks at the intersection of Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real. Protesters have been marching nationwide against racism and over the killing of George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in police custody. Photos on this page were taken at the Carmel Valley protest. For a story on other protests June 6 around San Diego County, go to:
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.