Peaceful protest against racial injustice held in Carmel Valley

Photos on this page were taken at the peaceful protest in Carmel Valley.
(Staff photos and courtesy photos)
June 7, 2020
2:33 PM
Many peaceful protests against racial injustice were held around San Diego County Saturday, June 6, including one in Carmel Valley that moved to sidewalks at the intersection of Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real. Protesters have been marching nationwide against racism and over the killing of George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in police custody. Photos on this page were taken at the Carmel Valley protest. For a story on other protests June 6 around San Diego County, go to:
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/public-safety/story/2020-06-06/saturday-protests-san-diego

Protest
(Staff photo)
Protest
(Courtesy)
Protest
(Courtesy)
Protest
(Courtesy)
Protest
(Staff photo)
Protest
(Staff photo)
Protest
(Staff photo)

