Coastal Community Foundation awards $62,000 in scholarships

Coastal Community Foundation (CCF) awarded 48 scholarships from $500 to $2,500 to graduating seniors from Carlsbad Unified, Oceanside Unified, San Diego Unified and San Dieguito Union High School Districts. The Jonathan Tarr Foundation at CCF provided eight scholarships to students from throughout San Diego County. Renewal scholarships were awarded to seven students to support their continued college education.

Emmy (Emerson) Allen, is a student at El Camino High School in Oceanside and a recipient of $1,100 scholarship from the Joe W. Chavez Educational Fund at CCF. Joe Chavez and his family worked to improve living conditions of the eastside community of Oceanside during the late 1940s. Chavez became the first activity director of the Eastside Center and formed several youth groups that touched the lives of many young people in the area. He chose to continue his service to youth through this scholarship. Emmy said, “I’m so grateful to be awarded a scholarship with such a meaningful history and message behind it.” She added, “I’m so inspired by how altruistic Mr. Chavez was; his principles of giving back, I hope to embody throughout my life.” Emmy will be attending UCLA in the fall, pursuing pre-medicine.

Following are the 2020 graduates who received scholarships:

Bill Berrier Scholarship (for students who plan to be educators) – Paige Boyes, Carly Diskin, Dania Eddington, Arely Flores and Wyatt Honsberger

Joe W. Chavez Educational Fund (for students studying government or medicine) – Emerson Allen, Shayla Eslampour, Alina Ho, Liane Lee, Antony Lin, and Veeral Patel

Joe DeCamp STEM Scholarship (for students studying engineering) – Charles Roth

Eric Hall Scholarship (for students studying architecture or related fields) -- Kambria Dick, Alison Leon-Galvan, and Gustavo Lopez

Eric Scott Langdon & Diana Monzeglio Scholarship Fund for Artists (for students studying performing and visual arts) – Camryn Cox and Sophia Sowinski

Jackie Harrigan-Haase Memorial Scholarship Fund (for students studying nursing, psychology or special education) – Lizeth Aragon and Elizabeth Farrenkopf

Steve Pratt Refuse to Lose Scholarship (for student athletes from Scripps Ranch High School) – Sophia Ippolito, Samuel Lee, Carson Leighty, Andres Manso, and Michael McGibney

Jonathan Tarr Scholarship (varied studies) – Alyssa Gutierrez, Diana Jimmerson, Kevin Lundy, Jayme Marrero, Taralina Paulo, Jewel Rodriquez, Napualani Tufaga, and Kristin Williams

Teacher Recognition Award (varied studies) – Mayra Apolinar, Blayne Benoit, Morgan Busick, Beatriz Chavez, Ruby Cruz, Arely Flores, Cassandra Hicks, Monica Jose, Diana Macal, Skylar Masterson, Bryan Mentado, Vanessa Perez, Lilly Teisher, Vriceida Vazquez, Nancy Zamora and Michelle Zhu