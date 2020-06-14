Torrey Pines student receives full scholarship to Duke

Torrey Pines High School senior Beatriz De Oliveira was one of 11 students from all over the country who received the Angier B. Duke Memorial Scholarship to attend Duke University, according to a news release by the university.

The scholarship is valued at more than $315,000 over four years, according to the university, and is awarded to students who show outstanding promise. In addition, A.B. Duke scholars have access to funding for domestic and international experiences, including opportunities for independent research both in the summer and during the academic year, the news release stated.

Beatriz De Oliveira (Courtesy)

“I was kind of in shock,” De Oliveira said, referring to the moment she found out she had been selected. “Even finding out that I was a finalist for the scholarship was extremely shocking just because I wasn’t even aware that they offered it at the school.”

She submitted her application to Duke University last winter for the regular decision date. In March, she found out she had been admitted and that she was a candidate for the scholarship.

Tuition, room, board and mandatory fees are covered by the scholarship, which was established in 1925 in memory of Angier Buchanan Duke, son of the the university’s co-founder, according to the news release.

“To have received the scholarship and to be able to go to such an incredible school and not have to take out any loans and have opportunities such as going to Oxford and research funded was incredible,” De Oliveira said. “I cried when I found out.”

She said her potential areas of interest include liberal arts, economics and Latin American studies.