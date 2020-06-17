Graduation parades held for class of 2020

With traditional graduation ceremonies not permitted, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy had to get creative, holding drive-through senior send-offs on campus on June 12.

Teachers, athletic coaches and staff members lined the parade routes through campuses decorated with posters and balloons as the students drove through in their caps and gowns in their own uniquely decorated vehicles. Principals Rob Coppo and Brett Killeen handed out diplomas at the end of the routes.