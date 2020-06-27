Pedestrian critically injured in Torrey Highlands crash
The man was running in a crosswalk when he hit the driver’s side door of a Civic, police said
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car in Torrey Highlands Saturday morning.
The 62-year-old man was trying to cross Carmel Valley Road near Camino del Sur in a crosswalk when he ran into the driver’s side door of a Honda Civic about 8:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.
The driver of the Civic, a 24-year-old man, was proceeding on a green light when the crash occurred, police said.
The pedestrian received major head trauma, police said.
-- Kristina Davis is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.