Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
News

Pedestrian critically injured in Torrey Highlands crash

Siren
(File photo)

The man was running in a crosswalk when he hit the driver’s side door of a Civic, police said

By Kristina Davis
June 27, 2020
2:29 PM
Share

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car in Torrey Highlands Saturday morning.

The 62-year-old man was trying to cross Carmel Valley Road near Camino del Sur in a crosswalk when he ran into the driver’s side door of a Honda Civic about 8:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The driver of the Civic, a 24-year-old man, was proceeding on a green light when the crash occurred, police said.

The pedestrian received major head trauma, police said.

-- Kristina Davis is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

NewsLocal NewsCarmel Valley News
Kristina Davis

Kristina Davis covers federal courts and a variety of criminal justice and legal issues on the Enterprise Team, with a focus on guns, drugs, the cannabis market, human trafficking, organized crime, hate crimes and the U.S.-Mexico border. She also guides weekend coverage as the Saturday editor. Davis joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2006 originally as a crime and public safety reporter. Raised in Tucson, Ariz., she began her career at Phoenix’s two daily newspapers after graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in journalism. She has gone on countless law enforcement ridealongs, has spent 24 hours with a firefighting crew and has been shot with a Taser (yes, it hurt!). Her toughest assignment? Completing a grueling two-week SWAT academy alongside 60 officers.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement