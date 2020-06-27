Pedestrian critically injured in Torrey Highlands crash

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car in Torrey Highlands Saturday morning.

The 62-year-old man was trying to cross Carmel Valley Road near Camino del Sur in a crosswalk when he ran into the driver’s side door of a Honda Civic about 8:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The driver of the Civic, a 24-year-old man, was proceeding on a green light when the crash occurred, police said.

The pedestrian received major head trauma, police said.

-- Kristina Davis is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune