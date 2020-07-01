Del Mar resident starts I Care/We Care to address racism

After Del Mar resident Tasha Donahue saw the viral video showing the final moments of George Floyd’s life, she wanted to find a way to catalyze change in her community.

“It was such a stunning thing to watch,” Donahue said. “Either you ended up depressed or enraged or shocked or deeply saddened. It didn’t leave me. It just stayed with me. I felt compelled to start something of my own creation to help the situation.”

Tasha Donahue (Courtesy)

Donahue decided to start an initiative called I Care/We Care, which brings together local residents to discuss systemic racism and how to advocate for change. The group held its first meeting with about 10 people on Zoom in mid-June.

“It was a great way to start,” Donahue said. “Everybody had the opportunity to talk at least a couple times.”

A second meeting scheduled for July 1 featured mayoral candidate and San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry. Another meeting on July 15 will include David Nisleit, the city of San Diego’s police chief.

“I want people to keep their emotions and remember their emotions about how they felt when they were watching that murder in front of their eyes, and use it as a catalyst for action,” Donahue said. “And it’s all peaceful.”

She added, “I want people of color to tell their stories” at the meetings, which will all include either a guest speaker or group discussion.

Donahue said she has a list of about 150 people across multiple states, but wants to limit the Zoom meetings to about 50 participants.

“I don’t want this just as a California organization,” “I want this across the United States.”

Long term, one of her goals is to find sponsors and possibly grow the initiative into a nonprofit organization.

“To build something, you have to start with conversation about what you’re looking for,” she said.

For more information, email authortasha@gmail.com.