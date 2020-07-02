Solana Ranch’s Sydney Mafong named the district’s 2019-20 Standout Student

Solana Ranch student Sydney Mafong was given the Solana Beach School District’s Standout Student Award for her outstanding accomplishments. Sydney was recognized by the members of the Solana Beach School District Board, Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger and Solana Ranch Principal Jerry Jones during the June 25 board meeting.

In the ceremony, Superintendent Brentlinger recognized Sydney for serving as a positive role model and for her willingness to take on new responsibilities and challenges.

Sydney recently promoted out of the sixth grade at Solana Ranch and will be attending Pacific Trails Middle School in the fall. During the 2019-20 school year, Sydney received recognition in the National History Day Competition for creating a professional-level documentary about tennis called “The Original 9: Serving, Slicing, and Smashing Through Gender Barriers” along with several classmates.

Sydney also served as her class representative on Leadership Council in grades 4-6 and, over the years, has spoken at board meetings, attended city council meetings, led school tours, presented at school assemblies and participated in morning announcements at school. She was also named a 2020 Carson Scholarship recipient. This scholarship is presented to students who embrace high levels of academic excellence and community service.

Additionally, Sydney initiated a sun safety project in which she wrote to sunscreen manufacturers for free samples to distribute to classmates. As part of her project, she addressed each classroom on the importance of wearing sunscreen and provided the district’s Child Development Center with sunscreen.

Sydney will be personally presented with a plaque at her home, using appropriate social distancing, by SBSD President Julie Union and Superintendent Brentlinger in the near future.

