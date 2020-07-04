Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Motorcyclist killed in I-5 collision near Del Mar

(File photo)

One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI in the three-vehicle crash

By City News Service
July 4, 2020
3:18 PM
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning, July 4, in a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 near Del Mar, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the northbound freeway near Via De La Valle, the CHP said.

A white sedan, red pickup and motorcycle were involved in the crash, according to OnScene TV.

All northbound traffic was stopped just south of Del Mar Heights Road and taken off the freeway at that exit for the investigation, the CHP said.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following the crash, OnScene TV reported.

No further details were available.

City News Service

