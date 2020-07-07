Solana Beach accepting applications for small business grants

The city of Solana Beach has begun accepting applications for grants of up to $4,000 to small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, following City Council discussion July 1 over the terms of the grant program.

The city created a page on its website to access the application, which will be accepted through July 17 at 4:30 p.m. Potential applicants can also download the application and submit it via email, according to a city staff report.

Funds will be administered to businesses from the end of July through September.

Potential recipients need to have brick-and-mortar businesses in the city with 20 or fewer employees. According to city staff, there are approximately 800 businesses in the city that are not home-based businesses, but the city does not have data on how many employees each one has.

Eligible businesses could include restaurants, salons and other businesses that had to close or reduce their services because of the pandemic.

The grants will be funded by $238,506 that the city received from the county, which distributed $25 million in CARES Act funding to the 17 cities that did not meet the minimum population requirement of 500,000 to receive direct federal funding.

The Solana Beach City Council previously decided to use $200,000 of its funding for small business grants of up to $4,000 per business. During the July 1 meeting, council members added a stipulation that each grant will be at least $2,000.

“I like the idea of trying to help as many businesses as we can, but I also think that it’s better for us to actually make sure we’re providing minimum support,” Solana Beach City Councilman David Zito said.

Zito and Solana Beach Mayor Jewel Edson will serve as a subcommittee to help guide the process. Following the July 8 meeting, the City Council is on recess until the end of August.

A lottery system will be used to select grant recipients if the funding is not enough to accommodate every eligible business that applies.

For more information, visit the city website: ci.solana-beach.ca.us.