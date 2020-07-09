Solana Beach school district adopts resolution committing to fight institutional racism

At its June 25 meeting, the Solana Beach School District board adopted a resolution affirming its commitment to fight institutional racism.

According to the resolution, the board recognizes that discrimination, bias, and racist incidents against Black, Brown, and Indigenous people harm them mentally, socially, emotionally, physically, and academically, and that Black community members continue to experience microaggressions, racial profiling, hate incidents, and racial bias in all systems they encounter, including schools.

“Racism divides, hurts, and disrupts. Honoring and unifying all races and cultures is at the heart of our resolution,” said SBSD President Julie Union in a release. “Our board’s central focus is ‘what is best for kids,’ which is to learn in an environment that promotes love, kindness, equality, and unity. We each have an opportunity to take action and learn how we can do better.”

The resolution makes clear that the district must create safe and respectful learning environments where every student has equitable access and opportunity, regardless of their skin color or ethnicity; and commits to anti-racist leadership and inclusive working environments where each person is treated with respect and dignity.

“I am proud to lead in a district with a board that not only approves a resolution of this nature, but does so by embedding the need for actionable next steps,” said Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger.

The district’s next steps include forming an advisory group with the objective of bringing updates and recommendations back before the board.