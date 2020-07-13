Newsom orders indoor uses in gyms, salons, malls, churches, more to close

Gyms, salons, churches and malls are among the sites that must reclose indoor operations in 30 counties around the state, including San Diego County, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, July 13, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

About 80 percent of the state’s population lives in areas affected by the newly ordered closures.

“We are moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order, but doing so using what is commonly referred to as a dimmer switch, not an on and off switch,” Newsom said during an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

San Diego County has seen COVID-19 case spike in recent weeks. As of Sunday’s reporting, the region’s totals bumped up to 19,929 confirmed infections and 422 deaths.

The 14-day rolling average of the percentage of positive cases has been on a steady climb since mid-June, and is back up around 6 percent.

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for:



-Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Counties impacted:



Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kern

Kings

LA

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

A week ago, the state imposed a new set of restrictions after per-capita infection rates rose above state thresholds for seven straight days.

As of midnight July 6, restaurants and bars, breweries and pubs that serve food were limited to outdoor dining only and bars and pubs that do not serve food were ordered to close.

Movie theaters, family entertainment center, batting cages and bowling alleys also were ordered to close indoor activities, as were museums and cardrooms. Zoos were told to close indoor activities although access to outdoor exhibits was allowed.

There are six ways to end up on the state’s COVID monitoring list, and the one that San Diego County triggered involves having more than 100 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents for several days in a row.

Effective immediately, CA is closing some indoor business operations statewide and additional indoor business operations in counties on @CAPublicHealth Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days.



📍Find the updated list of counties here: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/W3wBJp2ap5 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 13, 2020

--Teri Figueroa is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

-- U-T staff writer Karen Kucher contributed to this report.