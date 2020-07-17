Law enforcement community forum set for July 28

The City of Encinitas and Encinitas Sheriff Captain Herbert Taft will host a community forum Tuesday, July 28, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., to discuss the operations of the North Coastal San Diego County Sheriff Station. Taft will provide a presentation on the station’s operations and will then take comments from the public.

Due to the continued health concerns of COVID-19, this forum will be available to watch live on YouTube by accessing this link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/live_stream?channel=UC0Y0bsSxZ4kYXwV1zBaqbLQ

To provide a comment only during the forum via Zoom, click below to reserve one of the 50 available spots:

https://encinitas.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sgPQMg09T5iBBPYV861q6g

Another option to participate would be to email your question or comment to Laura Ferguson at lferguson@encinitasca.gov by July 23, no later than 5 p.m. For additional information or assistance regarding this community forum, contact Patrick Piatt by email at ppiatt@encinitasca.gov, or phone (760) 633-2613.

