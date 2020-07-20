Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Pedestrian hit by train in Del Mar

(File photo)
By City News Service
July 20, 2020
8:52 AM
A pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train and seriously injured in Del Mar on Saturday, July 18, at around 2:40 p.m., authorities said.

The incident took place near 8th Street and Stratford Court, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Monica Ramirez of the Transit Enforcement Unit.

“The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital,” Ramirez said.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s
Department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

City News Service

