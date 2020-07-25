Tips sought in Carmel Valley assault

Authorities reached out to the public Saturday, July 24, for help in identifying the perpetrator of a felony battery that left a 24-year-old woman seriously injured Sunday, July 19 in Carmel Valley.

The victim was walking to her car with friends in a parking lot in the 12600 block of Torrey Bluff Drive about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 19 when someone threw an unknown type of object at her, possibly from inside a dark-colored SUV, according to San Diego police.

The projectile hit the woman in the eye, leaving her with major trauma, including permanent orbital-bone damage.

Investigators, who have no description of the assailant, have been checking the area for surveillance footage of the seemingly unprovoked attack but have yet to find any, police said.

Anyone who might be able to help detectives track down the perpetrator is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.