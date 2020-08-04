Police searching for teenage girl who went missing from Carmel Valley home
Authorities asked the public Aug. 3 to keep an eye out for a 14-year-old girl who went missing after she walked away from her Carmel Valley home.
Nevaeh ``Marie’’ Corbin was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, near her home in the Carmel Valley neighborhood after telling her family she was going for a walk, according to San Diego police.
Corbin has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and depression, police said.
She is white, 5-foot-8 and weighs about 175 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top, black leggings, a pink and black Apple watch and multi-colored blue shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.