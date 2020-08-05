Torrey Meadows Bridge to completed by January
The new Torrey Meadows Bridge over SR-56 is on pace to finish two months ahead of schedule, now about 70% complete. The bridge connects the divided community of Torrey Highlands and provides a second means of ingress and egress for properties south of SR-56, seeking to reduce traffic congestion at the Camino Del Sur interchange.
Construction on the $7.5 million bridge began in January and is estimated to be complete in January 2021.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.