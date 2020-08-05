Torrey Meadows Bridge to completed by January

The new Torrey Meadows Bridge over SR-56 is on pace to finish two months ahead of schedule, now about 70% complete. The bridge connects the divided community of Torrey Highlands and provides a second means of ingress and egress for properties south of SR-56, seeking to reduce traffic congestion at the Camino Del Sur interchange.

Construction on the $7.5 million bridge began in January and is estimated to be complete in January 2021.

