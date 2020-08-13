Candidates file for local school board elections

The San Dieguito Union High School District board will see a shakeup this November as longtime board members Joyce Dalessandro and Beth Hergesheimer will not seek re-election. Dalessandro has been on the board for 24 years and President Hergesheimer has served for 16 years.

The candidate filing period officially closed on Aug. 7 but as no incumbents have filed, the deadline has extended to Aug. 12 (after press time). The ballots so far include two candidates for Dalessandro’s area 4, which includes Carmel Valley and Del Mar: Michael Allman (CEO/board member) and Pratima Gutma (physician and educator).

Candidates for trustee area 2, which represents Encinitas and Carlsbad, so far includes David Barach (entrepreneur/university board member), Leslie Schneider (Encinitas Union School District board member) and Katrina Young (child advocate and chairman).

In the Del Mar Union School District election, there are four candidates for two available seats: Marianne Grosner (parent), Erica Halpern (current board president), Gee Wah Mok (current board clerk) and Kymberly Van Der Linden (broker/entrepreneur).

In the Solana Beach School District election, which is an at-large election for 2020, four candidates will vie for two seats. Candidates on the ballot include incumbent Dana King, Larry Rosen (professor/scientist/author), Haidee Thesing (early childhood educator) and Julie Union (current board president).

