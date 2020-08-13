City Council ballots take shape for Del Mar, Solana Beach

Solana Beach business owner Lesa Heebner will be the only mayoral candidate on the ballot when Solana Beach city residents vote in November. Incumbent Councilman David Zito will be the only Solana Beach City Council candidate on the ballot for voters in District 1, and Solana Beach Mayor Jewel Edson will be the only candidate on the ballot in District 3.

The filing period for candidates ended on Aug. 7.

The Nov. 3 election will be the first Solana Beach election since the city switched from an at-large election, in which the whole city voted on every council seat and the title of mayor rotated each year, to district-based elections. The city now has four council districts and the mayor is elected separately.

In Del Mar, residents will choose from six candidates running to fill three at-large City Council seats: Phil Blair, Glenn Warren, Dave Druker, Bob Gans, Dan Quirk and Tracy Martinez. The candidate filing period was extended to Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. because two incumbent council members, Ellie Haviland and Sherryl Parks, are not seeking reelection.