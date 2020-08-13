Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Spill of 1,800 gallons of sewage forces closure of Torrey Pines State Beach

Torrey Pines State Beach, shown in 2016.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ocean water at the north end of the state beach off-limits

By Teri Figueroa
Aug. 13, 2020
3:38 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

A sewage spill near the coast sent some 1,800 gallons of effluent into a storm drain earlier this week, forcing officials to close a stretch of Torrey Pines State Beach.

The county Department of Environmental Health on Wednesday, Aug. 12, said the ocean at the northern boundary of the state beach is off-limits, and will remain so until it is safe to get back into the water.

The site, north of Carmel Valley Road, is in the city of Del Mar.

Little information about the spill itself was immediately available, but county officials said 1,800 gallons had gotten into a storm drain before the spill was brought under control.

The closure remains in effect — and signs warning of contaminated water will stay up — until the testing reveals the water is safe for swimmers.

— Teri Figueroa is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

Updates:

3:38 PM, Aug. 13, 2020: This story was updated.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

