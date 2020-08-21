San Diego Jewish Academy, Santa Fe Christian granted waivers to reopen schools

Carmel Valley’s San Diego Jewish Academy and Santa Fe Christian Schools in Solana Beach are among the 27 San Diego County elementary schools that have been granted waivers to reopen for in-person school.

SDJA’s first day of on-campus instruction will be Sept. 8.

“We are very fortunate and excited to soon welcome our students back to campus,” said Zvi Weiss, head of school at SDJA. “We’ve made significant changes to campus and to classrooms to create the safest and healthiest environment possible. Our enrollment is higher than ever because families have seen that we deliver excellent education and meaningful community experiences under any circumstances.”

So far 95 schools and school districts have applied to the county, including Del Mar Union School District. The Rancho Santa Fe School District was among the first to be approved and is so far the only public school to be approved—students will return to campus on Aug. 24. Other area private elementary schools cleared to reopen include Francis Parker, The Bishop’s School and La Jolla Country Day.

Every school that applied had to have a comprehensive COVID-19 prevention plan in place, checking off all the requirements for facial coverings, physical distancing, screening and sanitation.

While the waiver will allow the schools to open earlier, others may not have to wait much longer. San Diego County came off the state watchlist on Aug. 18, triggering the 14-day countdown to when all county schools, K-12, can physically reopen. The county’s COVID-19 case rates must remain low for it to remain off the list.

At all schools that have been allowed to re-open, a distance learning option will be available for families who do not feel comfortable having students return to campus.

Each school’s reopening plan details how they will keep students safe on campus—students and staff will be required to wear facial coverings and the schools will promote healthy hygiene such as frequent handwashing. Both SDJA and Santa Fe Christian have added several portable handwashing stations to their campuses. While handwashing is preferred, there will also be hand sanitizing stations for students to use.

Schools will keep students in stable cohorts and will have staggered recess and lunchtimes.

SDJA has intensified healthy air ventilation in the campus’ indoor spaces by modifying its HVAC settings to maximize outside air flow, and installing UV-C germicidal lamps in all HVAC ducting and air handlers. The school has also obtained and will be utilizing 10 portable UV-C devices for disinfecting space and surfaces in various areas of the school.

For screening, Santa Fe Christian is using the Emocha app for daily monitoring of employees and students. All students and staff will be required to use the app to log their daily temperature and symptom check prior to their arrival at school.

“Our desire is to return to campus and provide our students with a safe environment to continue their social, emotional, physical, and educational growth while also providing childcare for families so they can continue to work and help the local economy,” wrote Santa Fe Christian Head of School Rod Gilbert in the waiver application.

