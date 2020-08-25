SolanaBeach4Equality sets up pit stop for racial justice riders

Grassroots advocacy group SolanaBeach4Equality hosted a pit stop party at Fletcher Cove on Aug. 22, one of several similar events throughout the county for riders who participated in a “100 Miles For Racial Justice” trek from Escondido to Imperial Beach.

The ride was organized by an Oceanside-based advocacy group.

“Our mission of raising awareness about the racial inequalities is totally in line with the racial justice awareness that [the group is] doing via this 100-mile skateboarding journey,” said Susana Arnold, a Solana Beach resident and one of the founders of SolanaBeach4Equality.

Riders who took part in the 100-mile journey included skateboarders, roller skaters and bicyclists who began last Saturday morning, Aug. 22, at the Westfield Mall in Escondido and made their way west to Oceanside. They headed south through Carlsbad, Encinitas and into Solana Beach, where they stopped for one of their many breaks throughout the trip. Some participants only completed partial segments of the course.

After leaving Solana Beach, the riders passed by La Jolla Shores Park, the piers in Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach, and Waterfront Park, en route to the finish line at the Imperial Beach Pier.

In addition to setting up as a pit stop for the riders, SolanaBeach4Equality members also set up a voter registration booth for anyone attending the pit stop party, or anyone who happened to be spending the day at the park or beach. Group members were also calling attention to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police in March as they carried out a no-knock search warrant on her residence, and Elijah McClain, who was killed by police in Aurora, Colorado, as he was walking home from a convenience store.

“Those are some action items we’ve got going on today,” Arnold said.

SolanaBeach4Equality was one of many local grassroots advocacy groups that emerged after Minnesota police killed George Floyd in late May. Through marches, peaceful protests and other events, group members have been trying to encourage their neighbors to take action against systemic racism.

“We can live in a bubble for a long time if we don’t have Black friends, if we don’t have Mexican friends, if you don’t have friends who are outside of your comfort zone, or your color or your culture,” Arnold said.

SolanaBeach4Equality has been growing its social media presence and collaborating with other local advocacy groups, including Encinitas4Equality.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness and education, and hopefully change it one person at a time,” said April Mosebrook, a member of SolanaBeach4Equality who sang on the lawn at Fletcher Cove before the riders arrived.

For more information about Solana Beach 4 Equality, visit facebook.com/groups/1442926272573163.

