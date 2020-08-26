Solana Beach Schools superintendent receives contract extension

At its Aug. 13, meeting, the Solana Beach School District Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a second amendment to Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger’s contract, extending her term by one year through June 2024. There were no compensation changes to the contract— she will continue to earn an annual salary of $219,300.

SBSD Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger (Courtesy)

Brentlinger was hired as the district’s superintendent in June 2018 after a nation-wide search, joining the Solana Beach staff from Huntington Beach’s Ocean View School District where she served as an assistant superintendent of educational services. For most of her career, Brentlinger worked in the Capistrano Unified School District, where she was assistant superintendent of human resources, a principal and a classroom teacher.

SBSD Board President Julie Union said that the most important duties of a school board are hiring a superintendent and conducting a yearly evaluation.

“Reviewing the work completed this year we are deeply grateful for Ms. Brentlinger’s leadership the past two years. She has led with genuine care, passion, character and stamina,” Union said. “This would’ve been exceptional with the many building projects, new initiatives and overhauls without the pandemic. The pandemic has raised her leadership into new heights and the whole district and community has benefited.”

At the meeting, Brentlinger thanked the board members for their support and noted that it is a team effort to get the work done in collaboration from her administrative staff and all employees. With the district starting the new school year with online instruction, Brentlinger’s goals will be to continue to build student connections through the online platforms and eventually through in-person engagement when it is safe to do so.

“There is nothing more rewarding and impactful than leading a school district where the board of education, leadership team, teachers, staff and parent community all focus on what is best for students,” Brentlinger said. “I am grateful for the dedicated, committed and truly passionate people who are genuinely focused on students and their overall wellbeing.”

