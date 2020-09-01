Solana Beach man with dementia reported missing

A Solana Beach man who is 77 years old and has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes was reported missing Monday, Aug. 31.

Missing Man: Uldarrico Baquero (SDSO)

Uldarrico Baquero was last seen on foot near his home in the 600 block of Nardo Avenue about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Baquero is Hispanic, has light skin, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black/green jacket, gray shorts and black shoes, the department said.

Baquero only speaks Spanish, does not have access to a vehicle and does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information on Baquero’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

