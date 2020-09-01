Solana Beach man with dementia reported missing
A Solana Beach man who is 77 years old and has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes was reported missing Monday, Aug. 31.
Uldarrico Baquero was last seen on foot near his home in the 600 block of Nardo Avenue about 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Baquero is Hispanic, has light skin, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black/green jacket, gray shorts and black shoes, the department said.
Baquero only speaks Spanish, does not have access to a vehicle and does not have a cell phone.
Anyone with information on Baquero’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.
