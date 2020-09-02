Community invited to help plan new park in Pacific Highlands Ranch

The first in a series of meetings for residents to help plan the new McGonigle Canyon Park in Pacific Highlands Ranch will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

During the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Recreation Group meeting, residents will be able to provide feedback on the park’s potential features, amenities and character.

McGonigle Canyon Park is an approximately five-acre neighborhood park that is planned for the southeastern corner of Solterra Vista Parkway and Caminito Mendiola in Pacific Highlands Ranch. The new park will be located adjacent to Del Mar Union School District’s future PHR school which is set to begin construction this fall.

The park design process, incorporating input from the community, is funded by the City of San Diego in partnership with Pardee Homes and is subject to review by the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Recreation Group.

The meeting will occur on Zoom and can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/99398656656 or by phone at 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID: 993-9865-6656.

For additional information contact Jonathan Avila at JOAvila@sandiego.gov. Residents who are interested in getting involved can also visit the City’s PHR Rec Center website: sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/centers/recctr/pacifichighlandsranch

