Revised Corallina project to feature shopkeeper units

The proposed new Pacific Highlands Ranch development Corallina will bring vertical mixed-use to the community with unique shopkeeper units.

The Carmel Valley Community Planning Board approved a substantial conformance review for the revised project at its Aug. 27 virtual meeting—it will now move on in the city’s review process.

The planning board has reviewed Corallina several times since 2008, approving it in 2015. Shea Homes acquired the property from developers Mike and John Finley two years ago and have downscaled the project, keeping the same flavor and elements of the permitted project but bringing it more into scope with what they believe is appropriate for the community.

The revised project has reduced the market rate apartments by 20% and reduced the commercial element by about 40%. Corallina aims to bring in three different residential offerings: 67 three-story row townhomes ranging from three to four bedrooms, 18 residences over owner-occupied shopkeeper units and 17 affordable housing apartments over 10,000 square feet of retail.

“We have de-intensified the overall site plan, I think making it much more of a livable community,” said Paul Barnes, Shea Homes division president.

The buildings with the residential above retail and shopkeeper units will be across from each other on Village Way, a continuation of the road from the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch that fronts Crunch Fitness.

A rendering of the vertical mixed-use, residential units above retail. (Courtesy)

The shopkeeper live/work concept will have a retail or office space on the ground floor underneath three floors of living space—the commercial units can only be leased to the tenants that occupy the home. Carmel Valley Community Planning Board Chair Frisco White wanted to ensure that those ground floor units wouldn’t turn into a bedroom, to keep the commercial viability along Village Way. John Vance, director of community development for Shea Homes, said the intent is to create a walkable community component with the storefronts along the street.

The backs of the townhomes will be along the Carmel Valley Road frontage behind a required soundwall. Shea has added interest to the wall with landscaping, gates for resident access and other decorative features. The community will have its own recreation center and pool.

“I think we’ve got a great opportunity here, we’re excited to be in the Pacific Highlands Ranch Village core,” Vance said.

