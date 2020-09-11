Lomas Santa Fe corridor design continues to take shape

The city of Solana Beach continues to work on the design of the Lomas Santa Fe Corridor Improvement Project, which is now in its third phase.

During their Sept. 9 meeting, City Council members heard a presentation from project consultant Michael Baker International detailing the multiuse path, widened sidewalks and other enhancements that will be added throughout the street, ranging from east of Interstate 5 to Coast Highway 101.

City Councilman David Zito said improving the design will attract more people using different forms of transportation, similar to the effect that the Coastal Rail Trail had.

“There were no families walking or biking on 101 before the Coastal Rail Trail went in,” he said. “There was no active transportation traffic of any sort on that corridor except for the sports cyclists that would come through in big packs, and that was it. And now that trail is heavily used by many people doing lots of things going up and down the 101 corridor. To some degree, if you have the right facility it will get used and it will get used in a way that will help alleviate the other transportation modes.”

The city completed the first two phases of the Lomas Santa Fe Corridor Improvement Project, which included figuring out infrastructure needs and design options, over the last few years. Phase 3 involves the development of the final design plans. Funding for this phase is coming from a $616,050 grant from the San Diego Association of Governments and $68,450 from city funds.

The fourth and final phase of the project will be the engineering and construction.

During public comment at the council meeting last week, LaMar Going was one of two residents who shared concerns about the potential effects on properties along the street.

“Lomas Santa Fe was originally a two-lane road,” he said. “Now we have five-plus lanes, two bike lanes, pedestrian walkways and north and south sides. To argue that current improvements are found lacking makes reason stare.”

Other residents spoke in support of the plan for its ability to make Lomas Santa Fe accessible to more than just automobiles.

“This road was designed for cars solely, originally,” said Shawna McGarry, a member of Bike Walk Solana. “It’s going to be amazing to have a major thoroughfare like this that feels safer for all modes of transportation. I don’t think there will be a lack of demand when the infrastructure is there.”