New UC San Diego Health clinic opens in Carmel Valley

UC San Diego Health continues to expand health care services by bringing high-quality care closer to local communities. UC San Diego Health announced Sept. 14 the opening of a new clinic in Carmel Valley, located at 6030 Village Way in Pacific Highlands Ranch. The clinic offers primary care and women’s health services.

“Now more than ever, it is important to receive high-quality, comprehensive care in a timely manner, and the opening of this new clinic gives our patients even more options,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health. “Our board-certified physicians can take care of people at any age, from newborns to seniors. This means your entire family, and extended family, have a medical home with UC San Diego Health.”

UC San Diego Health was recently ranked first in San Diego and sixth in California by the 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report survey. UC San Diego Health was also ranked in the top 50 nationally for 10 specialties, including gynecology, which ranked 46.

“Getting your health care at UC San Diego Health means you have access to the most advanced care with physicians who go above and beyond every day to address the variety of health needs of our community,” said Christopher Kane, MD, CEO, UC San Diego Health Physician Group. “Our goal at every visit is that patients and their doctors are on the same page and patients can leave their appointments feeling confident about their treatment plan and next steps for themselves and their loved ones.”

The 8,700-square-foot clinic offers all modern amenities, with ample parking. And, with patient safety a top priority, UC San Diego Health has implemented all safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like all of our clinics, the Pacific Highland Ranch clinic is designed to support appropriate physical distancing. Patients can check in for an appointment and pay any copays using a contact-free option at a guest kiosk or with a mobile application,” said Kane. “UC San Diego Health has also made telehealth available to all of its providers for clinic appointments, express care services and consultations.”

X-ray services and express care will be added to the Pacific Highland Ranch clinic in 2021. Express care is a walk-in option, opened eight hours a day, seven days a week and staffed by board-certified nurse-practitioners to address common health needs, including coughs, colds, simple fractures or sprains, plus wellness visits for camp or school health screenings.

In 2019, UC San Diego Health opened a clinic in Encinitas, designed around the needs of the patient with same-day appointments and integrated services, such as pediatrics, primary care and express care, and a clinic in Eastlake, offering primary care, express care and imaging capabilities.

In 2018, a comprehensive clinic described as the “clinic of the future” was opened in Rancho Bernardo. The location offers an array of convenient services, such as urgent care, advanced imaging and an optical boutique, along with integrated services, such as primary care, women’s health, occupational medicine and behavioral health. Specialty care, such as cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology, is also available, as is a retail pharmacy open to the general public.

“Good health starts with a strong primary care option. We want our community to have easy access to the world-class care we provide at UC San Diego Health without having to drive several miles to receive it,” said Maysent. “Our mission to deliver outstanding patient care through commitment to the community, groundbreaking research and inspired teaching is on the forefront of all touchpoints of our hospital system.”

Flu immunizations are also now available for the 2020-2021 flu season. An annual flu vaccine is especially important this year with flu season coinciding with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

UC San Diego Health is the region’s only academic health system. Its specialty care for serious and complex conditions is consistently ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report and other organizations. The 808-bed academic health system includes UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, all in La Jolla.

To learn more about UC San Diego Health and its locations across the region, visit https://health.ucsd.edu/locations. —UC San Diego Health news release

